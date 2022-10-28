5 Years Ago, 2017

Fort Atkinson artist Robert Farrell will exhibit and sell his work at the international Sculptural Objects and Functional Art (SOFA) show at Chicago’s Navy Pier on Nov. 3-5. Farrell’s sterling silver and enamel objects will be represented by Rebecca Myers Collection, of Baltimore. Farrell’s latest work focuses on an exploration of rural and small town architecture—including specific structures in and around Fort Atkinson. Two of his lates pieces are loosely inspired by the Jones’ yellow barn and by the boathouse on the Rock River near the railroad bridge.

