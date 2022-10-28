Fort Atkinson artist Robert Farrell will exhibit and sell his work at the international Sculptural Objects and Functional Art (SOFA) show at Chicago’s Navy Pier on Nov. 3-5. Farrell’s sterling silver and enamel objects will be represented by Rebecca Myers Collection, of Baltimore. Farrell’s latest work focuses on an exploration of rural and small town architecture—including specific structures in and around Fort Atkinson. Two of his lates pieces are loosely inspired by the Jones’ yellow barn and by the boathouse on the Rock River near the railroad bridge.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Local residents got their first chance Wednesday evening to learn about Wal-Mart’s plans for a Supercenter in Jefferson “from the horse’s mouth” when a Wal-Mart official spoke at an informational forum sponsored by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, assisted by the University of Wisconsin Extension.
40 Years Ago, 1982
There is at least one canine in Fort Atkinson who won’t have far to go when searching for a fire hydrant. Meet “Spanner,” the Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s newest full-time staffer, who moved in Thursday with the fire trucks, hoses and full-timers Fran Heth, Doug Johnson, Mark Schoenleber and Jerry Wileman at the Milwaukee Avenue firehouse.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Jefferson county voters are expected to turn out in record numbers next Tuesday, Nov. 4, to participate in the presidential election. A heated race between Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower and Democrat Adlai Stevenson for president, a much discussed battle between Republican U.S. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy and Democrat Thomas Fairchild, plus interesting contests in the state and county levels are expected to attract huge throngs the polling booths throughout the country. Fort Atkinson is a special hot bed of pre-election activity since it has challenged De Pere to see which city will come the closest to turning out a 100 per cent vote. There now are approximately 3,900 registered voters in Fort Atkinson.
100 Years Ago, 1922
F.C. Edwards of this city was re-elected chairman of the steward’s committee of the Southern Wisconsin district of the Methodist Church at the annual meeting held at Janesville last Thursday.—The local Central Ass’n bowling team lost three straight games at the Duerst alleys at Jefferson last Thursday night. The Jefferson maple busters were in rare form and hit scores of 982, 923 and 853 for a total of 2,758 pins. The home boys registered games of 839, 867 and 856 for a total of 2,562, giving Jefferson the argument by 196 pins.
150 Years Ago, 1872
J. P. Wheeler, one of the early settlers of Rock county and soldier of the war of 1812 died at his home in the town of La Prairie, on the 18th inst., at the age of 90. The pall-bearers at his funeral were chosen from among the eldest men in the county, the aggregate years of the six gentlemen who officiated in that capacity being 422.
