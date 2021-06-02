WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Memory screening
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. The screen can create a baseline of where a person currently is functioning cognitively, so future changes can be monitored. It also can help further conversations, if the screen shows possible impairments.
The screening will be on Wednesday, June 16, with appointments beginning at 1 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 to make a 15-minute appointment.
Easy ID at the community market
People with cognitive impairment or memory loss that are at risk, or could be at risk, of getting lost or wandering are encouraged to complete the EZ-ID process. It’s free and simple.
Demographic information, digital fingerprints and photos are saved to a jump drive which can be given to the police in the event of an emergency. The jump drive is placed in a person’s File of Life which is placed on their refrigerator.
Persons can pick up a File of Life at the Dementia Friendly table or the Easy ID table at the Whitewater Community Market on Whitewater Street at the Depot on Tuesday, June 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative also will be at the market with brain health information, games and the File of Life.
Movie matinee
Watch the movie “Nomadland” on Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. There is limited seating, so register in advance.
Motorcycle ride
Take the beautiful ride to Galena, Ill. This idyllic community has historic trolley rides, museums, homes to tour, and a myriad of shops and restaurants. The motorcycle group will depart on Thursday, June 10, at 8 a.m. Rain date is June 17.
Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended. Check the Park Bench newsletter for upcoming rides or get on our email list.
Hikes with Ginny
Depart from Starin Park and hike the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Prairie on Thursday, May 27, departing at 9 a.m. The hike will be approximately one hour.
Suggested items to bring include: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray or whatever else you feel you will need. Staff are looking for ideas for monthly hikes, July through September, that possibly do not include needing a state park sticker (Ice Age Trail), unless people are willing to carpool or have a sticker. The next hike will be June 10 at 9 a.m.
Lawn games
Come down to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games at 1 p.m. We will have Bocce, ladderball, lawn dice, Kubb, and corn hole (bag toss). Bring water, a lawn chair (if you want), hat, sunscreen and anything else you might need. Register in advance. A volunteer still is needed to help with setup/take down of the games.
Let’s paddle
Our first paddle will be Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. on Turtle Lake. Meet at the boat launch west of Snug Harbor. Persons are welcome to paddle with a kayak, canoe or paddle board. Please check in with Bonnie, sign the paddle waiver before entering the water and wear a personal floatation device.
Pole walking
Do you have poles and want to know how to use them more efficiently and effectively? Maybe you just want to see what they are or to vary your workout. You can increase your cardio workout by 20% and calorie burn by up to 48% more using poles. Lessen the impact on joints, naturally align your spine and work your core.
Poles are provided or bring your adjustable poles and meet at the Starin Park concession building Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. Fee is $10 member; $15 non-member.
Travel opportunities
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack Scenic Railroad, lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct. 3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera, April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Van trips are back
See the June newsletter for information on Lunch Bunch June 10, Breakfast bunch June 17 and fish fry on June 25 trips. Our van is public transportation, so masks are required on the van.
Mask wearing at the center
Vaccinated participants are welcome to go mask-free. Persons who are unvaccinated, have an underlying medical condition or just want to wear a mask are welcome to do so.
Member scan cards
Remember to bring your member scan card if you will be attending activities at the center. Staff are going to begin using the system again.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office will be open Wednesdays, June 2 and 9.
Thoughts for the week
We cannot seek achievement for ourselves, and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own. — Cesar Chavez.
