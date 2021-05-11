MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announces an exciting new multi-year partnership with Generac Power Systems to sponsor Zoo Terrace, one of the facility’s highest-profile picnic venues.
The Generac Zoo Terrace is among the Zoo’s most popular rental venues for corporate and large gatherings. The Terrace can accommodate up to 700 guests, and features a beverage area and covered stage for entertainment. The space already has been reserved for several key dates during Summer 2021.
“We are delighted to have Generac be a part of the Milwaukee County Zoo family and support our mission,” said Vera Westphal, interim zoo director. “Generac is a major employer and a pillar in our community, and the company’s support of our programs reflects their commitment to our area.”
“The Milwaukee County Zoo is an important cultural asset in our region and a popular destination for people throughout the Midwest,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “We are proud to be a Wisconsin-based company and support local organizations that make this area unique. We are excited to partner with the zoo and look forward to our sponsorship of the Generac Zoo Terrace”
The Milwaukee County Zoo is home to a population of more than 2,200 mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians representing 330 different species. Generac Power Systems is a global energy technology corporation headquartered in Waukesha, and employs more than 7,000 people around the globe and over 4,000 in the State of Wisconsin.
