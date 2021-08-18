JEFFERSON — Thomas Moore of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Jefferson recently earned the firm's A.F. McKenzie Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
"It's truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve," said Moore. "And it's quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Al McKenzie who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor's unique financial goals."
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
