WHITEWATER — As college students navigate the ongoing global pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is working to ensure those who are struggling financially can remain enrolled and be successful.
A second round of federally supported financial assistance is on its way as part of the recently authorized Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. UW-Whitewater’s share of HEERF II emergency student support is $4,084,887.
This funding will be used to continue to address the additional financial burden many students are facing. The university will be sharing more information with students about this aid in the coming weeks.
Last year, with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the university distributed $4,084,887 among 5,716 students. Emergency grants were provided in 48-72 hours, on average.
In addition to emergency grants, UW-Whitewater also provided income continuation and one-time payments totaling $229,691 for 2,065 student employees during the spring 2020 semester, while strongly encouraging campus employers to continue providing employment opportunities to students.
Across the university, UW-Whitewater is helping connect students to critical resources from childcare to quarantine care packages to access to food. Some of these programs have been helping the most financially vulnerable students for years, but have seen their importance amplified during the pandemic.
The Warhawk Emergency Fund provides emergency grants of up to $1,000 to students in need, covering necessities and unexpected bills that financial aid and loans do not cover. This fund directly supports students with the highest financial need. Emergency grants cover rent, car repair, gas, food, childcare bills, medical bills and other emergencies.
“When we talk with alumni and other potential donors, they ask about students’ biggest hurdles and what they can do to support our Warhawks,” said Katie Kuznacic, executive director of Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement, who said about $40,000 has been donated to the fund since the pandemic began. “The Warhawk Emergency Fund is a way for donors to have a real and direct impact. It’s the difference between a student staying enrolled and dropping out.”
In fact, 98% of students who received help from the fund in spring and summer either were retained in the fall or graduated with a degree.
The pandemic also has presented challenges with learning technology. From having a reliable internet connection to access to specialized software, some students needed help to fully participate in class projects.
“We knew there would be technology gaps that could affect a student’s ability to do remote and hybrid learning,” said Patricia Fragola, senior academic librarian. “Fortunately, it showed just how ready we were to help in this situation because we’ve had a technology lending program for years. In a way, the pandemic put to the forefront how long we’ve put student success first at UW-Whitewater. We’ll do whatever we can to get a student connected.”
Items available to students include laptops, microphones, webcams and broadband access tools like routers, modems and Wi-Fi hotspots.
The Warhawk Technology Fund is amplifying this robust loaner program, with the goal of purchasing more equipment to allow even more students to continue their education without the financial hardship of purchasing expensive equipment.
“We’ve already raised more than $81,000 from 300 donors — a tremendous response, and we’re still receiving gifts,” said Heather Dennis, annual fund manager of the UW-Whitewater Foundation.
For more information on resources for current students, visit https://www.uww.edu/students.
