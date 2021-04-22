JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will be showing the PBS movie “Anne of Green Gables” on Thursday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m.
Call staff to reserve a seat. Fresh popcorn will be served.
Give a Little-Sit a Little
Florence Veith was a regular at the senior center for many years. She even celebrated her 100th birthday at the center. With her passing, the family designated memorials to the senior center. We are grateful.
With the memorial money, staff would like to purchase a park bench to put outside of the front door. Florence would have loved this idea!
Whether you knew her or not, there still is time for anyone to donate toward this worthwhile enhancement. Any amount is helpful to meet our goal.
Donors’ names will be listed on a framed printout and put into the entranceway of the senior center for everyone to see.
Checks can be made payable to the “City of Jefferson.” Thank you in advance for donating to our “Give a Little-Sit a Little” bench fundraiser.
Write Your Own Story
The next Write Your Own Story group conference call will be held Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. The topic this month is “what was the best vacation you have been on, what has been the worst vacation you have been on?”
Anyone can join in. Just let staff know you are planning on being a part of this easy telephone call.
Day tours payments
Travelers who signed up for the June 6 “Milwaukee Schlemiel, Schlimazel” tour, money is due by Friday, April 30.
For those who have signed up for the June 24 “Lavender Fields” tour, money is due by Wednesday, May 19. Payment can be made by check payable to Happy Times Tours or by calling the company direct to pay by credit card.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Euchre
Euchre will resume on Thursday, May 6, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 which includes prize money paid in and refreshments.
Line Dance
Line Dance, for a fee, is held on Fridays at 10 a.m., led by Nancy Wrensch. There is upbeat music with movements and dance. Masks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Extended tours
2021 Mayflower Tours available: America’s Canyon Country, September; On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman, October; Thanksgiving in New York City, November. 2022: Alaska Iditarod. Center staff have brochures that persons may pick up or call if they want one mailed.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.