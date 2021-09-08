WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announces the opening of the Music Mosaics series for the 2021-22 academic year.
Returning to face to face events, the series will open with a concert titled “My Favorite Pieces” by MyungHee Chung — her final solo concert before retiring from UW-Whitewater in the Spring.
All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly toward scholarships for Department of Music students. This performance will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
Ticket prices are $14 for general public, $12 for over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Dr. Chung
Dr. Chung has served UW-Whitewater for 26 years. During that time, she has performed in hundreds of concerts, collaborated with numerous artists, taught thousands of students and become a mentor, and friend, to all.
“My Favorite Pieces” honors her time at UW-Whitewater and the joy he has experienced. On that note, the concert will kick off with a selection from J.S. Bach titled “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Chorale from Cantata No. 147” arranged by Myra Hess.
Continuing on she will play one of the only minor pieces created by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Rondo in A minor, KV 511"; other works include selections by Liszt, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Ravel.
“I want to express my gratitude to the university that I was able to work and perform, and to the audience for supporting live music events,” said Chung.
Having worked alongside Chung for 14 years, Dr. Michael Dugan, chair of the Department of Music, said, “MyungHee Chung’s time has been nothing short of a gift for our entire campus. While her stunning virtuosity and inspirational teaching will be missed, the legacy she will leave at UW-Whitewater is second to none.”
