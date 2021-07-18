The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concerts are excited to offer a revised version of Fort Atkinson’s end-of-summer block party, this year entitled Rhythm “Remix,” to be held Saturday, Aug. 21, throughout the city.
The Rhythm on the River Committee met in March to make a final decision on holding this popular event, now in its 18th year. All agreed it was important to have a post-pandemic festival, as long as the health and safety of residents and visitors was not jeopardized.
Ultimately, the committee decided to offer a daytime musical event spread out among several venues to encourage smaller group gatherings and more family-focused activities while still providing a fun summertime celebration.
This year’s free event features six venues with regional musical talent scheduled at each throughout the day. The venues include Café Carpe, Jones Market, Tavern on Rock, Riverwalk Plaza overlooking the Rock River, Rotary Pavilion along the Glacial River Bike Trail, as well as performances at the Barrie Park bandshell by local Fort Atkinson students. The variety of performers ensures quality entertainment for all musical tastes.
The live music schedule includes:
Jason Petitt at the Riverwalk Plaza, from 10 a.m. to noon; 1Fort Schools Stage at Barrie Park, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Noah Hittner at Jones Market, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Derek Ramnarace at the Rotary Pavilion, from noon to 2 p.m.; John Gay at Cafe Carpe, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Two Polecats at Tavern on Rock, from 1 to 3 p.m.; Ad Hoc Trio at Riverwalk Plaza, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; The Dowsers at Jones Market, from 2 to 4 p.m.; 7000apart at the Rotary Pavilion, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Driftless at Cafe Carpe, from 3 to 5 p.m.; and Altar Boy Picnic at Tavern on Rock, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jason Petitt is an energetic acoustic solo musician and guitar player who has been playing and performing for most of his adult life. His style pulls together elements of reggae, funk, rock, and blues, creating an original musical sound as well as a diverse and large span of cover material done in a refreshing way.
Influenced by everything from folk-rock to hip-hop, Noah Hittner has recorded and released several albums which blend the singer-songwriter, acoustic, rock, urban, and electronic styles into a singular Acoustic-Tronic genre. Noah performs with the use of a looper pedal and various effects, creating a wildly entertaining, full-band sound.
Derek Ramnarace is a singer and songwriter from Baraboo bringing an earthy, simple and rich flavor to the scene. Derek is known for his relaxed approach to creating textured arrangements to underscore the emotionally raw delivery of his introspective and heartfelt lyrics. Touching on subjects of love, loss, failure and redemption, his songs are informed by his struggles.
Singer-songwriter John Gay brings a gritty, contemplative sound to his Americana-Country-Christian style. In 2017, John started performing his solo acoustic set at various venues around southeastern Wisconsin, playing original music along with covers of his favorite artists such as Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams.
Two Polecats is made up of Jesse and Angela, two musicians who are playing and singing all the favorite Madpolecats songs and more. Two Polecats tailor their songs to the crowd’s desire; chances are they will play a song that is surprising to hear from a tenor guitar and fiddle.
Ad Hoc Trio is made up of Steve Borchardt, Perry Baird and Christien Ellestad. As both solo musicians and as members of various area musical groups through the years, the three are very familiar to local audiences for performing folk, pop, country and traditional songs accompanied by acoustic guitar, mandolin and violin.
The Dowsers are a trio group embodying an eclectic blend of acoustic rock, pop, blues and jazz.
Amelie Eiding and Jon Kresin are a husband-and-wife pop duo called 7000apart — a reference to the 7000 kilometers from her bedroom in Stockholm, Sweden to his college dorm room in Kentucky during their dating years. This indie-pop duo aims to create music that resonates with others, creating joy in every moment.
The Driftless is a Cambridge-based band specializing in classic country, bluegrass, rock, and folk by bringing reimagined music with soul to all listeners. The five-person band is made up of Dave Kratovil, Will Peters, Mark Hansen, Joe Lundsten, Matt "Huck" Gent, Jake Kemler and Jim Fitzgerald. Amazing vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, banjo, 12-string guitar, mandolin, percussion and bass guitar all make an appearance during performances.
Altar Boy Picnic is a group made up of four local musicians, including Gerry, DJ, Jacob and Bruce, that share an eclectic mix of B-side material from favorite artists ranging from the ’60s through today.
Additional music may be provided by local bars and restaurants into the evening for what organizers are calling “Rhythm After Hours.” A food court, children’s activities and an event passport with local business specials also is included in the celebration.
Updates will be posted at www.rhythmremix.com or on the Rhythm Remix Facebook event.
A full calendar of summer events and activities is available on the chamber website at www.fortchamber.com. The Fort Atkinson Chamber, located at 244 N. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
