Mark your calendars for the return of the Mystery Auction at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, set for Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
This is an exciting auction where staff give clues and hints on items. It is one of the best fundraisers for the senior center.
It is like Christmas with all the wrapped packages. Great bargains can be had at this event. Lots of new and gently used items will get auctioned off, but not with one of those hard-to-understand auctioneers.
Director Chris Nye takes the bids and gives clues along the way to what the item is inside the wrapped package. To donate items for the auction, just bring them in and let staff know an approximate value. New items or very gently used ones will be accepted.
Canasta for everyoneHave you wanted to play Canasta with others? We have a group that plays at 10 on Tuesday mornings. There is no cost to play, just lots of fun!
The group plays regular Canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out.
Game winnersEuchre: May 3 scores — First place, Barb Wintermute, 66; second, Candi Bugs, Karen Keeser, Rolland Altreuter and Diana Baumann, 61; sixth, Rollie Carothers, 60.
500: April 28 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 5,090; second, Joanne Gross, 4,130; third, Dick Snodie, 3,620. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoon. April 29 scores — First, Tim Baker, 59; second, Judy Torgerson; third, Herb Papenfus, 46; fourth, Charles Wachter, 45; fifth, Nancy Walbrandt, 43; sixth, Jerry Schuldt and Lori Tonkin Smith, 41.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Individual game scores are listed for scores of 650 or higher. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from May 2: Glorine Christensen 818 (259, 300, 259), Mary Zilisch 730 (253, 244, 233), Lori Gaber 687 (277, 182, 228), Roger Gross 661 (232, 203, 226), Sandy Basich 649, Terry Bowes 604, Marlene Dianich 599, Cora Wahl 585, Tim Baker 583, Dennis Rockwood 560.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. April 28 scores — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Lyle Farnsworth; third, Diane Baumann.
Trivia with ChrisJoin center director Nye for trivia, where everyone is a winner, on Wednesday, May 11, at 12:30 p.m. A door prize randomly is given out and there are cookies at the end of a round of questions.
It doesn’t matter whether players get them all right or all wrong; rather, it is all about having fun and learning some new interesting things along the way.
Come and check it out! No reservations are needed and players don’t need a team as it all is done individually with the questions read by Chris and visual clues on the big video screen.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
