For Nasco Education LLC, of Ft. Atkinson, determining where to donate products was just as weighty a decision as drawing up a sales plan. Nasco wanted recipients who would both benefit from their donation and fit with their corporate vision and values.
That’s what led them to a gifts-in-kind organization. NAEIR is an organization that accepts donations from corporations and distributes them to schools, churches and nonprofits in need.
Nasco donated hundreds of “comfort products,” including stuffed animals, coloring books, crossword puzzles, toys and games through NAEIR.
“Their extensive network of schools and passion for education aligns with our company vision,” said John C. Payne, vice president, Supply Chain, for Nasco.
Nasco Education traces its beginnings back to 1941 when enterprising vocational teacher Norman Eckley set up shop in his two-car garage to sell teaching aids he developed for his own students to other educators.
Today, Nasco Education focuses on products for grades K-12, meeting the needs in categories including arts and literacy, STEM and college career readiness.The products Nasco donated to NAEIR came from its Good Times Attractions and Benton Kirby lines. Designed for younger children, these products sell in medical center gift shops and retail establishments in vacation destinations throughout the country.
By using a gifts-in-kind organization, Nasco could take advantage of an established network of schools and nonprofits across the country, rather than seeking out and vetting organizations itself. The process is a huge time-saver for companies, leaving them only to contact a gifts-in-kind organization about their donation and then ship the donation to the company’s warehouse.
The gifts-in-kind organization catalogs and sorts the items, and makes them available to its member schools, churches and nonprofits on its website and through a printed catalog. Once groups in need request the items, they are shipped directly to them. The donating companies are provided with tax documentation.
The tax information provides an added bonus. That’s because not only does donating protect a company’s brand by avoiding discounting or liquidating items for pennies on the dollar, it earns them a tax savings under Section 170 (e)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.
The IRS Code states that regular C corporations may deduct the cost of the inventory donated, plus half the difference between cost and fair market value. Deductions may be up to twice-cost. Companies that are an S corporation, partnership, LLC or sole proprietorship qualify for a straight cost deduction — which still could be more than they would make by going through a liquidator.
Usually there are no restrictions on how much or how often a company can make donations. Some companies may elect to donate once a year, others may opt to donate on a quarterly basis while still others may choose to donate whenever they have a need to make room for new products in their warehouse. In Nasco’s case, its donation came about due to ongoing business consolidation processes that left the company with excess and obsolete inventory.
Gifts-in-kind companies accept a range of products, from toys and games, as in the Nasco donation, to offices supplies, tools and clothing — basically anything that a school, church or other nonprofit would need for their own operations or to provide to those they serve.
The organizations that receive the donations pay only a small handling fee for the items they request, representing a huge savings for groups operating on tight budgets.
“It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said Payne. “We’re thrilled to be able to help.”
