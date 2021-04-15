This past November, Nasco contacted Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) about some products it wanted to donate. When Executive Director Alicia Norris stopped to look, she knew immediately there was an opportunity to support many community groups with the 18 pallets of items Nasco was looking to donate.
With the help of Nasco, BASE was able to coordinate a giveaway of the items to local groups including many non-profit organizations, churches, schools and youth groups. Items were free and the only requirement was they took items they could put to good use.
After a successful first day, Nasco graciously donated another seven pallets of items. Items included arts and crafts supplies, home goods, science and math materials, books, trinkets and even a few fish tanks.
Some items had minimal package damage or were excess, so while Nasco cannot sell them, they were usable and much-needed items for community groups to support their program efforts.
“After a challenging year, this has been a wonderful opportunity to support groups who do such important work in our local communities,” said Alicia Norris, BASE executive director. “We appreciate Nasco for all the items and for all their help in coordinating the giveaway.”
BASE offers after-school programs from 3 to 6 p.m. in the four public elementary schools and offers a full day, 10-week summer program. BASE also is open on early release days and select no school days.
BASE is accepting new membership applications for kids who are 7 years old for their after-school program and summer program. BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth.
For more information about BASE or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org and follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.
