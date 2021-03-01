CAMBRIDGE — Wisconsin was well represented at the 2021 National Make It With Wool competition, held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sixty-eight contestants from across the United States competed in four age divisions: Junior, Senior, Adult, and Fashion/Apparel Design.
Representing Wisconsin were Junior Elizabeth Colwell of LaValle, Senior Holley Schwartz of Watertown, and Adult Peg Mathews of Appleton. Winners were announced during a virtual Contestant Recognition and Awards Program on Saturday evening, Feb. 6.
Holley Schwartz was awarded fourth Runner-up in the senior division out of 20 entries for her knit double-breasted brown coat, blue mohair knit sweater and knitted cream skirt outfit.
Schwartz also was awarded first place in needlework for her knitted three-piece ensemble and first place in Outstanding Use of Mohair for her mohair blue sweater. Schwartz receives a cash prize and specialty yarn.
Contestants in the National Make It With Wool competition sew, knit or crochet their garments, which must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn. State winners in the Junior, Senior and Adult Divisions are invited to advance to the national competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry’s annual convention.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition is held annually at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. The contest is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in sewing and fashion design using wool or wool blend fabrics, knitted, crocheted or woven clothing or accessories.
For more information about the Wisconsin Make It With Wool program, contact State Director Becky Mehringer at (920) 220-1026 orwisconsinmiww@gmail.com.
