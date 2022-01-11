Rock River Community Clinic welcomes Dr. Le'erin Voss, DDS, MPH to its dental clinic in Fort Atkinson. She is available to see patients in need of emergency and routine dental procedures.
Dr. Voss earned her doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and her master’s in public health from the Medical College of Wisconsin. She has experience in general dentistry, working with both adults and children, including children with special needs.
Before joining Rock River Community Clinic, Voss worked in private practice, and volunteered with community clinics in the Minneapolis and Milwaukee areas. She continues to work with oral health programs, such as Healthy Smiles for Mom and Baby and Seal-a-Smile programs, at the state and national levels.
“I am thrilled to continue practicing dentistry at Rock River Community Clinic and look forward to fulfilling the mission of serving our community,” said Dr. Voss. “I am a strong believer in quality dentistry and oral health for all individuals.
“I view dentists as health practitioners who can not only influence oral health, but overall health and positive lifestyles,” she added. “I want all individuals to be able to access dental care and have a welcoming dental home at RRCC.”
To schedule an appointment for dental services at Rock River Community Clinic, call (920) 563-4372.
The RRCC was formed in January 2020 merging the former Community Dental Clinic (founded in 2007), the Rock River Free Medical Clinic (founded in 2003), the Watertown Area Cares Clinic (founded in 2008) and including a new medical clinic site in Whitewater
