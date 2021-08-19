Contributed
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Nasco and the Hoard Historical Museum, recently organized a breakfast to welcome Fort Atkinson’s newest teachers and administrators on Monday, Aug. 16. Approximately 50 newly hired teachers from Fort Atkinson’s public and private schools were invited for a meet-and-great-style breakfast served by Carla’s Catering, hosted at the Hoard Museum, and sponsored by Nasco. This annual tradition is a way of thanking these educators and leaders for their investment in Fort Atkinson’s youth, and for helping prepare them for future vocations. New teachers and administrators were welcomed by Merrilee Lee, director at the Hoard Historical Museum; Rebecca Houseman-Lemire, Fort Atkinson city manager; Kris Bakke, customer engagement manager at Nasco; Mike Ehlers, Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president; and Dr. Rob Abbott, School District of Fort Atkinson superintendent. Every new teacher and administrator also received a welcome bag filled with classroom supplies sponsored by local businesses. Sponsoring businesses included: Badger Bank; Bender, Kind & Stafford DDS; Crimson Salon & Spa, FCCU, Festival Foods, Fort Family Dental, Fort HealthCare, Fort Real Estate Company, Fort Tax Service, Frostie Freeze, Jefferson County Board of Realtors, Jefferson County Tourism Council, Jonas Office Supply, Jones Market, Madison Area Technical College, mkCellular, Nasco, Next Home Success, Pick ‘n Save, PremierBank, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Rock River Dental, Thrivent Financial/Michael Stade, TriCor Insurance, World Finance Corporation, Yerges Moving & Storage, and Young Auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.