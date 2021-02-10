WHITEWATER — There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim. For more information on potential sites, call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
First Aid classes
These non-certification classes will assist you in knowing what to do while waiting for medical assistance to arrive. The classes are in person or virtual. First Aid is Tuesdays, Feb. 23, and March 2, if needed, from 1 to 3 p.m. Fee for the class is $5 members or $7 nonmembers. Class size is limited.
Movie
Watch the movie “21 bridges” on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins.
Devil’s Lake virtual tour
This will be a unique, virtual exploration of the most popular Wisconsin State Park, Devil’s Lake — a place with an interesting geological and historical story to tell — on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Participants are guided on a virtual hike with videos, photos and live commentary by staff of the UW Geology Department.
As part of this adventure, there will be a scavenger hunt activity and an opportunity to share memories persons have of visiting this iconic park. Register by calling, emailing or going online by Feb. 22.
Fossil safari
Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum in a time-traveling safari to ancient Wisconsin! You will get to see what Wisconsin looked like 450 million years ago when it was covered by a shallow, tropical sea. Attendees will learn about the rocks that can be seen in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them, and what those creatures would have looked like when they were alive.
Join us on Wednesday, March 3, at noon for this informative, fun, virtual presentation. Register by calling, emailing or going online by March 1.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two puzzles on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Potential closings
Call before attending any in-person activity. With the COVID variant, Seniors in the Park might have to close, activities might be canceled last minute, or staff might need to work from home. If registered for an activity, you will be emailed or called if the center will be closing that day.
Online registration
The center’s online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Seniors can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” — Edith Sitwell.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
