OAKLAND — The results of the April 6 referendum sent a message to the respective boards of the five municipalities that make up the Cambridge Fire and EMS District.
The referendum to spend money to build a fire station failed in the Towns of Oakland and Christiana, and the Village of Cambridge. Of the 895 votes cast in the referendum in Oakland, 502 voted No and 393 Yes — a roughly 56% to 44% margin.
Since three of the five municipalities failed the referendum, the Oakland Town Board feels it is not necessary to hold a vote to approve building a fire station at this time and will not have a vote at the annual meeting on April 20.
Persons who have questions may contact the clerk’s office at (608) 423-9635 or townhall@oaklandtown.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.