OAKLAND — The results of the April 6 referendum sent a message to the respective boards of the five municipalities that make up the Cambridge Fire and EMS District.

The referendum to spend money to build a fire station failed in the Towns of Oakland and Christiana, and the Village of Cambridge. Of the 895 votes cast in the referendum in Oakland, 502 voted No and 393 Yes — a roughly 56% to 44% margin.

Since three of the five municipalities failed the referendum, the Oakland Town Board feels it is not necessary to hold a vote to approve building a fire station at this time and will not have a vote at the annual meeting on April 20.

Persons who have questions may contact the clerk’s office at (608) 423-9635 or townhall@oaklandtown.com.

Tags

Load comments