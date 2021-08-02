CAMBRIDGE — The Oakland Conservation Club will hold its annual picnic fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 15, featuring a merchandise trap shoot.

There will be live music by Dan Reilly beginning at 3 p.m. The drawing for the cash raffle will be held at 7 p.m.

Food and refreshments are available on grounds, but no carry-ins.

The club is located 3 miles east of Cambridge on County Highway A, between U.S. Highways 12 and 18.

For more information, visit the club on Facebook (Oakland Conservation Club) or call (608) 444-3885.

Contact name and address: Dale Evenson, W9272 Woodside Road, Cambridge WI 53523.

The Oakland Conservation Club is a non-profit organization involved in habitat and wildlife preservation. Yearly activities include tree planting, teaching hunter and bowhunter education courses and providing scholarships to local students. The club’s August trap shoot is its major fundraiser each year.

