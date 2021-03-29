JEFFERSON — Each year, Jefferson Utilities strengthens the community through funding toward economic development and contributions to local charities and educational programs.
In 2020, those efforts were expanded to help address the ongoing pandemic as well.
“Our locally owned, not-for-profit utility exists for the benefit of the community,” said Scott Adler, Utility superintendent. “It’s important to us that we support our neighbors by giving back, especially during times of need.”
One of the ways these donations are possible is through WPPI Energy, a wholesale power provider and joint action agency. As a member-owner, Jefferson Utilities is one of 51 utilities that make up WPPI Energy.
Together, these utilities join forces to share resources, and deliver a diverse and responsible power supply, advocate for effective energy policy, and create forward-thinking services that benefit the communities they serve.
Over the past year, Jefferson Utilities has made financial donations totaling $9,900 to Jefferson businesses through a special Jefferson Chamber Bucks program to encourage people to shop locally and help support our small businesses.
“These local businesses make such a positive difference in the community, and we were honored to help support them,” said Adler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.