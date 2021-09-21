Opportunities, Inc. Fulfillment and Training Center has completed the move into the former Badger Press location at 100 E. Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson.
Recruitment for full- and part-time in a variety of roles including pick and pack, warehousing, light assembly and more at competitive wages is happening now. Daily walk-in onsite interviews are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Opportunities, Inc. welcomes the community to “Come and See Our Mission at Work.” The open house is set for this Thursday, Sept. 23, at 100 E. Blackhawk Drive, Fort Atkinson. Tours will be offered from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Everyone who attends will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a 55-inch flat-screen smart TV.
Come and see how typical products are packed, inspected and shipped in this new e-commerce environment. Innovative services will be featured on the tour, along with unique business capabilities and partnership availability to build a stronger community together. Creative co-packaging and fulfillment projects will be showcased.
Come and learn about the Opportunities, Inc. Workforce Concierge Service that provides community resources for counseling, housing, transportation, childcare, and food security; career advancement with updates on job postings, interview tips, plus job retention skills; and workplace wellness strategies to minimize anxiety, depression, crisis support, as well as health and safety guidelines. These services are offered for all who join Opportunities, Inc.’s diverse workforce.
Come and hear about the Opportunities, Inc. social service advancements that offer individuals with diverse abilities a variety of support services, life engagement services as well as vocational training, school to work transition, competitive integrated employment, workforce development and job coaching services.
It is through this inclusive and diverse mission that the values of collaboration, choice, commitment and community are proclaimed.
For more information on the Opportunities, Inc. Come and See event, contact Robin Kennedy, vice-president of Mission Advancement, at (800) 314-4567 ext. 3015 or email info@oppinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.