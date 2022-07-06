Orange Whip Design joins Fort Atkinson chamber

Orange Whip Design, located in Oregon, Wisconsin, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Orange Whip Design is a graphic design business owned by Ali and Bob Head. The Heads were born and raised in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. The business name comes from the Heads’ love of the actor John Candy and the movie The Blues Brothers. There is a famous line in that film where Candy asks, “Who wants an Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Orange Whip? Three Orange Whips!”
Orange Whip Design launched in 2014 with the objective to seamlessly partner with clients to deliver creative solutions that will drive their brand. They pride themselves on being responsive, effective, and affordable.
Services offered include graphic design, logos, brochures, business cards, web graphics, social media graphics, trade show booths, and annual reports. The company has applied their talents to vehicle wraps, can and bottle designs, billboards, and menus. Bob Head adds, “Client’s love working with Orange Whip Design because they work directly with us and only with us. This allows us to be more engaged with the client and keep costs very affordable.”
Prospective clients can reach Orange Whip Design at 608-444-5577, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit their website at www.orangewhipdesign.com.
