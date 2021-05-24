PALMYRA — The Palmyra Historical Society will be opening its doors for the 2021 season starting Saturday, June 5.

The Turner Museum and Carlin House, located at 112 N. 3rd St.in Palmyra, will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old Settlers' Day will be Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. The last Saturday of the season will be Dec. 4.

Recommended for you

Load comments