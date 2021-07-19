PALMYRA — On July 25, the Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra, will be serving its monthly breakfast on Sunday, July 25, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast will include all you can eat for $7. On the menus are pancakes, eggs, sausages and toast, and a small meal, one of everything, for $4. Coffee, tea and milk are included, plus one glass of juice.

Children age 6 and under are free.

The Legion is located at 115 N. 3rd St., across from the U.S. Postal Service office.

Any questions, call (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.

