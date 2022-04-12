PALMYRA — The American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is sponsoring a blood drive on April 22 in the Palmyra-Eagle High School community room, 123 Burr Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For reservations, call Dale Mitchell at (262) 949-3150. Sign up at bit.ly/palmyrajan2022.

Up to four free outdoor water park passes to Mt. Olympus will be given away and there will be an Airbnb sweepstakes drawing for those 18 years and older.

