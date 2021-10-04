PALMYRA — The Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra is having its monthly breakfast on Oct. 31 at the Legion, located at 115 N. 3rd St., across from the U.S. Postal Service Office.

The breakfast, served from 7 a.m. to noon, will include all one can eat for $7. The menu will consist of pancakes, eggs, sausage and toast and a small meal, one of everything, for $4.

Coffee, tea and milk plus one glass of juice also will be served.

Children under 6 eat for free.

Persons with any questions may call (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.

