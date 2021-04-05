PALMYRA — On April 25, the Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra at 115 N. 3rd St., across from the U.S. Postal Service office, is having its monthly breakfast, from 7 a.m. to noon. The all-you-can-eat breakfast, for $7, will include: Pancakes, eggs, sausage and toast, and a small meal, of one of everything, for $4. Children age 6 and under are free.

Persons with any questions may call (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.

