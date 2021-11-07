PALMYRA — The Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra will be serving its monthly breakfast Nov. 28 at the Legion, 115 N. 3rd St., across from the U.S. Postal Service.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast, for $7, will include pancakes, eggs, sausages and toast. A small meal, consisting of one of everything, will cost $4. Children under 6 eat for free.

Beverages will be coffee, tea and milk plus one glass of juice.

Serving will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

