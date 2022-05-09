PALMYRA — The Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra will host its pancake breakfast on Sunday, May 29.

Serving will be at the Legion, 115 N. 3rd St., Palmyra, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The menus will consist of pancakes, eggs (no omelets), sausages, toast, coffee, tea, milk, water and one glass of juice.

Take-out also is available.

Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat or $4 for one of everything. Children under 6 years of age eat free.

