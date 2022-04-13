PALMYRA — The Palmyra Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post No. 304 will host a pancake breakfast April 24.

The all-one-can-eat breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at 115 N. Third St., Palmyra.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $7 or there is the option of one of everything for $4. Children under age 6 eat free.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausages, toast, coffee, tea, milk, water, and one glass of juice. Take-out is available.

