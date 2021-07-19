PALMYRA — Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra will be serving its pancake breakfast at the The Wisconsin Military Show in Eagle Village Park on Aug. 20, 21and 22, serving from 7 to 11 a.m.
A raffle drawing will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
