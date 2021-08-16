Local businesses are joining in on the fun of Rhythm Remix by offering special deals and discounts on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has created a Rhythm Remix passport to highlight the day’s schedule, business promotions, food court vendors and more — all in one place.
Promotions at 18 area businesses (valid only on Aug. 21) can be found in the passport, including 10-62 Saloon, 2 Rivers Bicycle & Outdoor, Beauty & the Bean, Blodgett Garden Center, Cappy Fabrics, Feather Your Nest, Five Star Antiques & Vintage, Frostie Freeze, Good 2 Go, Hometown Pharmacy, Humphrey Floral & Gift, Jones Market, Krueger Jeweler, MK Cellular, Mr. Brews Taphouse, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Rock River Bait Box, and Tuttle’s Hallmark.
Promotions range from specials on food and drinks, prize drawings and sidewalk sales for those looking for a bite to eat, exploring shops and traveling between music venues.
Guests also can collect stamps at these participating businesses and music venues to be eligible to win prizes valued as high as $300. No purchases are required. Completed passports can be submitted at participating businesses or the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce before Monday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. to be entered into the drawings.
Rhythm Remix passports can be picked up at participating businesses and the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce starting now and on the day of the event. However, the promotions listed in the passport are available only on Aug. 21.
Rhythm Remix also will feature a food court area located at Robert Street and Milwaukee Avenue in the parking lot of Fort HealthCare Business Services. Five food vendors will be serving tasty treats from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Beauty and the Bean has the breakfast crowd covered with coffee, lattes, lemonade, refreshers and additional baked goods. Crawfish Junction is frying up the tastiest snacks: cheese curds and alligator bites.
For a Chicago-style hot dog or brat, check out Doyle’s Dogs. Maria’s Taco Truck serves up more than just delicious tacos, but also nachos, chimichangas, tamales and more.
Cool off from the summer heat with one, or more, of over 40 flavors of tropical shaved ice from Kona Ice.
Additional local vendors will be set up at the Fort Farmers Market, happening Saturday morning at the Milwaukee Avenue municipal parking lot across from the U.S. Postal Service office. More than 30 vendors will be selling delicious home-grown and homemade goodies, creative and thoughtfully made crafts and art, and so much more.
The market also features a children’s tent with take-home crafts, live music and the new volunteer-based children’s garden.
Additional details regarding Rhythm Remix can be found at the event’s website, www.rhythmremix.com or the Facebook event.
A full calendar of summer events and activities is available on the chamber website at www.fortchamber.com. The Fort Atkinson Chamber is located at 244 N. Main St., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.