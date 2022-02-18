PremierBank has announced Tim Kuehn and Matt Hildebrandt were elected to PremierBank’s Board of Directors.
“Tim and Matt bring valuable insights and industry knowledge that will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we execute upon our overall growth strategy,” Russ Turk, PremierBank Chairman, President and CEO, said. “We are fortunate to have them both on our board.”
Kuehn was born and raised in Jefferson, graduating from Jefferson High School where he excelled as a student-athlete. He played collegiate baseball at Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, receiving a Speech Communications/Business degree from UW-Oshkosh.
Kuehn is a real estate developer with an entrepreneurial spirit having built his businesses from the ground up. As President and owner of both Kuehn Commercial Properties and Margarita’s Famous Mexican Food & Cantina, based in Green Bay, he values strategic economic development and serves on the town of Ledgeview Redevelopment District Authority Board.
Additionally, he focuses his philanthropic efforts on causes centered around improving the quality of life for Wisconsin residents including local schools, educational programs, children’s issues; and specific nonprofit organizations that specialize in providing services for low-income individuals in need of food and shelter along with services to support them in reaching self-sufficiency.
Hildebrandt, from the Wausau area, is President and CEO of StrataDefense, a Wisconsin-based technology and network security firm that focuses on the unique needs of financial institutions. With a degree in Business Administration from Upper Iowa University, Hildebrandt has had strong ties to the banking industry throughout his entire career; leading Information Technology Departments for two independent, community banks based in Wausau.
A deeply rooted civic-minded philosophy is what motivates Hildebrandt to engage in a variety of volunteer leadership capacities throughout the community that focus primarily on education and local government. He currently is Governing Council President of DC Everest Idea School and previously served as a district supervisor for Marathon County, as well Vice Chair, citizen member for the Village of Kronenwetter Planning Commission.
