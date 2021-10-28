Russ Turk, president and CEO of PremierBank, has announced the addition of two key employees to its leadership team.
Kathleen Rolfs
Kathleen Rolfs has been appointed Vice President, Director of Marketing. In this role, Rolfs oversees all marketing activities, including campaign strategy, product and service promotions, advertising, market research, and branding.
“Kathy brings 20 years of proven community bank industry marketing expertise that is especially valuable to our strategic plan,” Turk said. “Her insights into the digital transformation that is ongoing in the financial services industry is particularly helpful to our team as our industry evolves. Her guidance is a great asset to our organization as we continue to build our brand and expand our footprint.”
Rolfs comes to PremierBank most recently from The State Bank Group, a community bank based in McHenry County, Illinois where she held the position of Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Prior to that she worked for a locally owned community bank based in northwest Florida.
A Wisconsin native, and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Rolfs enjoys being involved in civic-minded organizations that focus on financial literacy or children. She previously has served on several non-profit boards including United Way, Junior Achievement and the March of Dimes.
As a passionate community banker, Rolfs has been active in committees with both the Florida Bankers Association (FBA) and Illinois Bankers Association (IBA), recently finishing a three-year term on the IBA’s Marketing/Communication committee, and she looks forward to getting involved in Wisconsin Bankers Association.
“PremierBank has deep roots in our community with a rich history as one of the very first banks to be established not only in our state, but in the nation," said Rolfs. "I appreciate the impact that our institution has had for over 160 years in our community, and I recognize what a privilege it is to be part of this banking team.”
Corina Kasten
Corina Kasten has been appointed Vice President, Director of Digital Banking.
Kasten is responsible for oversight of all digital banking products and services, including treasury management. She has an extensive background in bank operations and information technology with specializations in deposit accounts and automated clearing house (ACH) services.
“With her deep knowledge of banking products, and understanding of emerging technology for digital banking services and channels, we are fortunate to have Corina on our team,” said Turk. “She is already making an impact with her outstanding leadership ability in helping us to expand our digital offerings.”
Kasten started her banking career in 2006 and has held many different roles over the years including customer service, operations, loan processing, information technology and administration. Before accepting her position at PremierBank she was Vice President of Customer Solutions and IT at Ixonia Bank, a locally-owned community bank based in Jefferson County.
Kasten is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP), a designation earned by payments professionals who are recognized for their electronic payments expertise including interpreting ACH rules and regulations, and developing ACH products and services.
Kasten previously was involved with Partners at Lunch, a program with the local school system, and enjoys volunteering in various bank-sponsored events.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow PremierBank’s digital banking services, especially in the commercial banking area, and implement new products such as Remote Deposit to our customers,” said Kasten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.