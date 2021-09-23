PremierBank President and CEO Russ Turk recently was invited to participate in the Wisconsin National Guard’s Boss Lift program by Staff Sergeant Jennifer Splittgerber, one of the bank’s employees who also serves in the Wisconsin National Guard.
Turk attended the event over this past summer, having two opportunities to participate because the first date ended early due to extreme weather that prevented some of the planned activities from taking place. The Boss Lift is organized by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and Wisconsin National Guard.
The program allows employers to experience a snapshot of military life by meeting high-ranking service members, touring military bases, sampling military meals (MREs), and learning about equipment and weaponry. A major highlight of the day is the opportunity to ride in military vehicles and aircraft.
Through this event, employers gain a better understanding of the military tasks performed by the Wisconsin Guardsmen they employ. Turk enjoyed the various experiences that included viewing iconic Wisconsin sites while in flight via a Black Hawk helicopter.
Although the ride in the military aircraft was a memorable aspect of his trip, Turk said, “The time I spent interacting with Guard personnel allowed me to see firsthand the amount of commitment our employee gives to the service of our state and country.
"Spending time one-on-one with various Wisconsin National Guard leaders allowed me to get a glimpse of its inner workings and see how detailed of an operation Guard service is," he added. "It’s an essential component to our national security. It was an extremely valuable educational experience.”
Guard members who work full-time for civilian employers often are asked to step away from their civilian careers to support their communities with short notice and often unknown durations. In addition to domestic mobilizations, Guardsmen also can be deployed overseas when needed.
The National Guard relies on strong support networks from employers in order to stay ready for these missions. Boss Lift is one outreach program that helps to encourage employers to be flexible and understanding of the responsibilities that their civilian soldiers carry for the greater good.
Splittgerber enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard in 2013 and began working at PremierBank in 2016. She is a credit analyst in the loan department, but she currently is on a leave of absence with the bank while she is serving active duty.
Turk is grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in the Boss Lift program. As he reflected on the experience, he said that it helped “reinforce the importance of supporting our employees who are serving their fellow citizens by participating in essential state and national missions.”
He and the bank are grateful for Splittgerber’s military service, and her willingness to serve her state and country when asked.
For information about the Wisconsin National Guard and its outreach programs, visit: ng.wi.gov.
