PremierBank once again is supporting Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) in Fort Atkinson as a corporate sponsor in 2021. PremierBank has supported BASE for many years with corporate sponsorships, event sponsorships, and providing volunteer(s) for programs and board volunteers.
According to Executive Director Alicia Norris, BASE will use the sponsorship to support its after-school programming in the four public elementary schools and provide financial support for families for their summer program.
"We value the dedication PremierBank has to our organization and the youth in our community,” Norris said. “They continue to support our mission through donations and volunteerism, and are a great partner to BASE.”
BASE currently has 70 registered members, 10 part-time staff members and two full-time staff. BASE has sites open at all four public elementary schools from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, on early release days and select no school days.
BASE also offers a full summer wraparound program from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 weeks. BASE offers a variety of activities, positive role models, and a safe environment for elementary school children who are at least 7 years old. Registration is open to new members for its after-school and summer programs.
BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth. For more information about BASE or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.