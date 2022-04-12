The Fort Atkinson Project LEAD (Leadership Enhancement for Area Development) XXXIII class recently announced its intent to Light Up the Town by installing energy efficient LED (light-emitting diode) street lights around the city.
In addition to providing sustainability and public safety, this project will generate long-term savings for the City of Fort Atkinson.
The total cost of the project is $7,200 and includes the replacement of 24 street lights, parts and labor. It is anticipated that the city will save roughly $3,500 in energy costs over the first year after implementation.
All work will be completed by the end of April.
“This project is intended to inspire businesses and residents to join the energy conservation movement,” explained Project LEAD participant Dr. Qingze Lv. “Thanks to resources like Focus on Energy, it is relatively easy to access free or low-cost energy-saving products for your home and office.”
Project LEAD has created a webpage with many of these resources listed at www.fortchamber.com/leadership-training. For homeowners, this includes information on how to access free products such as LED bulbs, high-efficiency showerheads, water-saving faucet aerators and advanced power strips to save electricity from gaming consoles and other electronics.
Focus on Energy also provides incentives for non-residential customers in the agriculture, commercial, government, industrial and education sectors, as well as multi-family housing.
This year’s Project LEAD class will host a community booth at the first Fort Farmers Market on May 7 to distribute additional educational information for residents and businesses, and to recognize the sponsors of their “Light Up the Town” LED street light project. The community is invited to visit and meet the members of the class of 2022.
Those wishing to support this project can donate by visiting the Project LEAD website at www.fortchamber.com/leadership-training or by contacting the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at (920) 563-3210.
