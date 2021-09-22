WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University will present Music on Mondays featuring the Prometheus Trio from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.
This chamber music recital will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. in Maranatha’s Burckart Hall.
The Oct. 4 performance will be the third concert in Maranatha’s Music on Mondays series. Music on Mondays was established to provide the Watertown community and surrounding areas an enjoyable evening of chamber music.
After a previous Music on Mondays event, a family from Fort Atkinson shared, “Our family thoroughly enjoyed the concert last night. Outstanding, remarkable musicians! Thank you for organizing this new chamber series. (It’s) an inspiration for our own young musicians in our home.”
The Prometheus Trio is the resident string ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and is comprised of Margot Schwartz, a first violinist in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Scott Tisdel, the Associate Principal Emeritus at the Milwaukee Symphony; and Stefani Jacob, a professor at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Each of these musicians played in world-renowned concert halls and with award-winning orchestras.
Dr. David Ledgerwood, chair of Maranatha’s Music Department, states: “These accomplished musicians are well known in the Milwaukee area, and are noted for their passionate desire to perform chamber music that both inspires and excites the listeners. We are in for a real treat.”
RSVP for this free event by emailing finearts@mbu.edu subject line: Music on Mondays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.