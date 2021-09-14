Public input sought for US 12/Robert Street bridge project in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson County
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has begun design of a bridge rehabilitation project located on U.S. Highway 12/Robert Street over the Rock River in the City of Fort Atkinson.
This project is planned for construction in summer 2022.
The proposed improvements include:
• Replacing the concrete bridge deck on the existing pre-stressed concrete girders. The existing sidewalk along the bridge will be replaced and widened to six feet with a barrier wall separating traffic to improve pedestrian safety crossing the bridge.
• Reconstructing bridge approaches at each end to connect the new bridge deck.
• Replacing guardrail and curb and gutter along the south approach.
• Potential reconstruction of sidewalk curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
• Updating street lights across the bridge.
The Robert Street bridge will be closed during construction, and detour routes will be provided for pedestrians and vehicles.
All persons interested in the project are encouraged to provide input by contacting WisDOT Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff at frank.pritzlaff@dot.wi.gov or (262) 548-5683. Comments also can be mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region Office at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
Public feedback will assist staff in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public, as well as the needs of the community. Persons input also is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process.
