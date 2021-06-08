JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department invites the public to a special event: “Commemorating a Small Town’s Resiliency in a Pandemic.”
The purpose of the program is to thank those who have fought with us to keep our county safe, as well as to honor those we have lost.
Persons may join on Friday, June 11, at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park. They should enter the park at Gate 3 at the corner of Jackson and Bayfield. The address is 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
Register, if possible, by calling (920) 728-6382.
Speakers will include Gail Scott, Health Department director, and Elizabeth Chilsen, Public Health Program manager, and Dave Stedman, who lost his wife to COVID-19.
A painting will be presented, which will serve as a permanent memorial to the resiliency of Jefferson County.
The original painting, created and donated by Robin Chamberlain Sweeney, contains elements representing community unity.
