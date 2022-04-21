Help count birds at Dorothy Carnes County Park on Saturday, May 7.
Birds are returning to Wisconsin from their winter retreats. Many neo-tropical migrants pass through Fort Atkinson, a Wisconsin “Bird City,” and all of Jefferson County. Some make their summer homes here.
The public is invited to join in a fun and interesting observation of International Migratory Bird Day at Dorothy Carnes County Park as the Rose Lake Friends conducts a day-long count of bird species, all from the beautifully situated and accessible comfort of the observation deck overlooking Rose Lake.
This free event is open to all; there’s no age limit and no birding expertise is required.
It is likely 60-plus species of birds will be observed throughout the day. The Rose Lake Friends group will be on hand to provide information and point out various species seen, from dawn until late afternoon, on May 7.
This is a rain or shine event, so participants should dress accordingly, and plan to have fun and see some interesting birds.
Dorothy Carnes County Park is located approximately 2 miles west of Fort Atkinson. Take U.S. Highway 12 (Madison Avenue) to Radloff Road. Follow the signs to the Dorothy Carnes County Park parking lot and then follow the blacktop access trail to the observation deck.
Contact Tom Belzer/Rose Lake Friends at (920) 222-9154 with any questions about the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.