Nationwide, Random Acts of Kindness Day was celebrated on Feb. 17. At Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, demonstrating and acknowledging acts of kindness is a weekly event.
Since 2017, Purdy has engaged in a Kindness Initiative in which random acts of kindness by the students are recognized and celebrated weekly.
Along with those celebrations, the school also participates in activities during the year that give back to the community. In the past, these have included blankets for the memory care unit, annual food drive for the food pantry and a penny drive to help a family in dire need.
Purdy also has provided movie night for the community to enjoy and also the Kindness Karnival at the end of the year.
The end of the last school year and beginning of this school year has been difficult when trying to cultivate acts of kindness. Students learning virtually from home has been difficult in all aspects, including trying to emphasize the need for kindness within the home, school and community.
With many of the students returning back in person this past January, the Kindness Committee knew a spark was needed to jumpstart the kindness initiative again. The team decided that instead of celebrating kindness one day each week, the school was going to designate a whole week of it.
During the week of Feb. 15-19, students were treated to Random Acts of Kindness by others. The following are some examples.
• On Monday, Purdy had the honor of having Officers Dan Hefty and Ryan Walters come to Purdy, talk to the students in each class and hand out kindness stickers.
• Tuesday was met with “Kind Kids” granola bars handed out at lunch time by Purdy Principal Leigh Ann Scheuerell, and staff members Kelly Opperman and Ashley Stewart.
• Wednesday was Purdy’s annual Kindness recognition and awards presented to its new recipients. As a bonus for this day, each student received a book on kindness, funded through a Donors Choose Project, that they were able to take home. Each book contained activities for the family to do together if they so choose.
• Thursday was Bingo day when students were treated to a game of Bingo. All students in person and virtual were able to access cards via the computer and play. Purdy Principal Scheuerell, the Bingo announcer, created a Zoom link so all could participate. In the end, everyone won a kindness pencil.
• Friday, the week concluded with an emotional Kindness Walk. In the students’ Classroom Guidance classes, each child created a drawing on a white paper bag of what it means to be kind or what they can do to be kind.
On Friday, all the bags were set up with a flashing light inside them and lined a darkened hallway. Students came down with their class to do the “walk.” Scheuerell introduced the walk as a way to open one’s heart and mind to all the kind words and actions that are written on the bag.
The walk also served to remind the students of Purdy’s kindness focus and how always to work on being kind in school, at home and in the community.
After the walk was over, Scheuerell debriefed each class on their thoughts and feelings about the walk. Some of the responses were: “I feel like a kindness princess”, “It gets you right in the chest,” “Amazing!!” “Just beautiful….”, “I have no words…”, “It’s even cooler than I imagined.” True words spoken directly from the heart.
“To say the students enjoyed the week is simply an understatement, and I think the adults enjoyed it just as much!” said Kindness team and staff member Julie Kusel. “As we move on from this momentous week, we can honestly say it will be one to be remembered always.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.