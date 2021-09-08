First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson has welcomed Pastor Sara Rabe as its new interim pastor, replacing longtime Pastor Chris Buckingham-Taylor, who has moved to Ohio to be near his family.
A fellow Wisconsinite, Pastor Rabe hails from Kiel, where she grew up working on her family's dairy farm. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from Lakeland College, she then attended Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis.
Later she received a Doctor of Ministry degree with an emphasis on parish revitalization from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. Having been ordained 20 years, she has served congregations in Southern Wisconsin and Illinois.
Pastor Sara (as she prefers to be called) comes from Covenant Lutheran ELCA in Stoughton where she lives with her wife Amy and their three children. She will be commuting from there during the 12-18 months that she serves as interim pastor.
“I will be there to lead worship and provide pastoral care, and guide leadership on a path to new discovery, until that day when a settled pastor is called to serve you,” Rabe said. “If I could accomplish one thing, it is to help the congregation articulate the best of who they are and build upon that. Though we come to faith and values differently, there is a unity when the community gathers and is present for one another.”
In her leisure time, Pastor Sara enjoys doing things in the great outdoors, from hiking and biking to camping. Persons can watch her services on YouTube channel Fort Atkinson United Church of Christ or follow the link on their website www.fortfcc.org
