The Jefferson Public Library in Jefferson recently hosted a model railroad display, drawing young and old alike, showcasing train sets built and collected by members of the Oconomowoc Milwaukee and Northwestern Railroad Group. Pictured here are some scenes: ABOVE LEFT: Johanna Barbey, 13, of River Falls, looks at a railroad diorama set in Australia, being showcased by William Whitmore of Wales. ABOVE: Madeline Janz, 2, Jefferson, gets down close to look at a G scale steam train. LEFT: Robert Whitmore of Wales, a representative of the Oconomowoc school district, and Joey Smith, Dousman, sit behind an HO 100-gauge train display.
