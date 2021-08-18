The Hoard Historical Museum announces the end of its sale of Roger and Sandra Anderson hybrid intersectional peonies.
Two new, unique breeds of Anderson peonies are for sale and only can be found at the Hoard Historical Museum. They are not available anywhere else and never have been for sale before. The peonies for sale are:
• “W.D. Hoard” is named after Gov. William Dempster Hoard, who was the founder of the Daily Jefferson County Union and Hoard’s Dairyman magazine. He also served as the 16th Wisconsin Governor. “W.D. Hoard” first bloomed in 2006. It has red blooms that are 5-6 inches wide with a lovely fragrance. The plants are roughly 28 inches tall by 36 inches wide.
• “Mary C. Hoard” is named after Fort Atkinson’s own Mary Hoard. It also first bloomed in 2006 and has medium pink flowers that are 3 to 4 inches wide. “Mary C. Hoard” is a unique peony since not every bloom is the same. Some blooms have inner white petals while others have darker pink petals. These plants will grow to approximately 26 inches tall by 26 inches wide.
Roger and Sandra Anderson donated the peonies to the museum to be used as a fundraiser for the museum. Funds raised from the peony sale will be used to support the Hoard Historical Museum, particularly for the gardens of the museum.
Orders for peonies will be closing Saturday, Aug. 28. This is the last time that individuals will be able to purchase these peonies direct from the Hoard Museum. Buyers may select up to three peony plants to purchase (maximum two of each type) and will be purchasing a bare root division with multiple buds.
Plants must be paid-in-full at the time of order. To purchase peonies, buyers are welcome to attend two open houses at the museum to see the peonies in person prior to purchasing.
Orders for peonies will continue to be accepted through the summer. All purchases must be picked up at the museum; the museum will not ship any plants to buyers. The museum does not guarantee any plant. Persons should contact the museum with any questions or to obtain an order form.
Those who purchased a peony may pick it up from the museum on Friday, Sept. 10, or Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days. In order to ensure the healthiest peony plant, orders cannot be shipped or held past Thursday, Sept. 16. Plants must be planted soon after pick-up to allow the plant to begin to establish itself before winter.
New peony owners also will receive planting and care instructions for their plants. “W.D. Hoard” plants cost $225 per plant and “Mary C. Hoard” plants are $175 per plant. Hoard Historical Museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society members receive a discount and also have received advanced notice of the sale.
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information. The Hoard Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more info, call the museums at (920) 563-7769 and visit www.hoardmuseum.org. Like on Facebook.
