WHITEWATER — Whitewater LEADS and the Irvin L. Young Public Library have teamed up to present a series of Virtual Read Alouds for young children and their parents.
The readings will be held on Mondays in April at 6 p.m.
People interested in attending can register at https://whitewater-leads.org/readaloud for a Zoom link. They also can attend on Facebook Live by logging into the Whitewater LEADS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WWLeads.
The books and readers are:
● Monday, April 19: Daniel’s Good Day by Micha Archer, read by Lisa Dawsey Smith.
● Monday, April 26: I Love My Daddy Because/ Quiero a Mi Papá Porque (Spanish Edition) by Laurel Porter-Gaylord, read by Lupe Wence.
The first reading took place April 12 via Zoom and Facebook.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson kicked off the program with This Beach is Loud! written by Samantha Cotterill. He was joined by Deana Rolfsmeyer from the Irvin L. Young Public Library.
All children living in the Whitewater Unified School District are eligible to receive books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, with the costs covered by Whitewater LEADS and the Imagination Library Foundation. When children age birth to 5 years are registered, they will receive one age-appropriate book every month for free.
Register your child today at https://whitewater-leads.org/register, or send the link to a friend whose child would benefit greatly from this program.
If interested in reading in a future Read Aloud, register at https://whitewater-leads.org/readers
For questions and more information on Whitewater LEADS, email at whitewaterleads@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.