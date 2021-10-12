The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson-based Red Hat Sweetheart group was formed in 2004 as part of the National Red Hat Society. The group is a mixture of ladies who are 50 or older (a requisite for Red Hat membership), and the present group boasts several ladies who are in their 90s and 100s.
If someone is under the age of 50, they still may join the group but are considered a Pink Hatter. That means they will wear pink instead of the red/purple attire.
The group has been in existence for the sole purpose of friendship and camaraderie with other women who still act and feel young. Many opportunities are available to find new paths to explore, places to go, and participation in exciting events while indulging in laughter and fun along the way.
The Red Hat Sizzlin’ Sweethearts enjoy two outings a month with ladies from the group being hostesses and organizing something fun to do — especially eating out at different venues. Some favorite outings include the annual auction night with white elephant items brought in to augment the treasury.
It should be noted that members pay an annual fee of $35 to the national organization but no other dues within the group is required. Funds raised from the auction night are used to sponsor a yearly pizza party and cash on hand for hostesses to use should they desire at their event.
The Ladies definitely love Halloween, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, and any other holiday where they can join with fellow members to live outside the box and say: “This is the way it should be!” They definitely are a casual group which welcomes all ladies and lives only by the “common sense” rule.
Some of their past events also have included picnics in a park, auto tours, a float in Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days parade, themed parties, movies, bingo, games, fish fries, July 4th celebration, museums, local points of interest, boxed lunch, Bunco parties, crafts, etc. As a group, they love to find new and fun things to do that they otherwise might pass up if they had to go alone.
All Red Hat Society members wear purple and/or red colors, and any type of red hat (purple on your birthday or for Queens). This goes along with the poem about “When I am old I shall wear purple” theme of the society which began its movement in California.
The group is looking for a few new members who would love to take part in an organization like this and create something different in their lives. Come to one of the meetings to see just what you have been missing.
Barb Schuld is the Queen of the group, and persons may reach her at (920) 568-9274 or email her at bnrschuld@charter.net. Just let Barb know you are ready to take the fun step of investigating what the Sizzlin’ Sweethearts Chapter#630266 is all about.
