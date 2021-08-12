The City of Fort Atkinson Police Department is looking to reduce bike thefts in the city and it’s easy to do by simply registering your bike.
For $5, bike licenses are good for the life of the bike with that owner. In recent years, Fort Atkinson Police have seen a decrease in bike licenses sold and an increase in bikes being stolen or going missing.
Police also recover a number of bikes each year that are unregistered and never returned to the owner. When a bicycle is reported stolen, police rely on the serial number to recover the bike.
With a recorded serial number, the bike can be entered into a database which will allow for it to be recovered by police anywhere in the U.S.
“Registered bicycles act as a deterrent to theft,” said Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump. "Thieves are less likely to steal a registered bike because the owner can be easily identified.
“Registering your bike greatly increases the likelihood it will be returned if recovered,” he added.
Having a registered bike gives the officers one more resource to recover stolen or lost bicycles quickly. Unregistered bicycles have a very limited chance of ever being found, recovered or returned to the rightful owner, police say.
Each year officers recover bicycles that cannot be traced to the owner. These bicycles eventually are sold or recycled, never to be returned to the original owner.
Bicycle registration also can be used in an emergency situation to identify a bike owner or rider.
“Oftentimes bike riders do not carry identification," Bump said. "This is especially true for children who rarely have identification. The registration on a bike will help emergency responders quickly identify the rider and even a parent.”
To register a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter owned by a resident of the City of Fort Atkinson for $5 per unit, contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777 or stop in during regular business hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.