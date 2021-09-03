Crafters can sign up today, Tuesday, Sept. 7, in person, starting at 9 a.m., in the craft room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair.
The cost, payable the day of the craft fair, is $10 for a table. A crafter that takes up additional space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also will need to pay an additional $5.
Crafters signing up in person today can choose their table location in the building. Over the phone reservations for the craft fair will be accepted after noon today, Sept. 7.
Additional information on the procedures of the event will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Senior vehicle
Staff currently are scheduling rides to use the center’s senior vehicle to go to the Second Harvest food pickup at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A volunteer driver will pick seniors up and help them get their boxes of food and return them home.
Rides will be approximately 2 to 3 p.m. There will be no cost for this ride but donations would be accepted.
If interested in being a volunteer driver on our regular driver list, let staff know and they can get you on board. No special license is needed to drive and staff will provide the training needed for operating the vehicle such as the lift.
Brat Bash
The center’s annual Brat Bash is Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be grilling and packing brats for persons to pick up in the parking lot and take with them.
No inside dining will be available. Brat meals, consisting of a brat, chips and cookie, will be sold for $5. Brats, along with the other items, will be sold individually as well.
Persons wanting an order of eight or more brats should call the center on Friday to arrange a pre-order so their brats can be ready at a scheduled pickup time.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board hosts fundraisers during the year to help with projects at the center such as the new patio being built.
Game scores
500: Scores from Aug. 26 — First place, Joanne Gross, 4,010; second, Harold Riggs, 3,150; third, Tom Sehnert, 2,760. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Scores from Aug. 26 — First, Diane Baumann; second, Don Schetter and Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Euchre: Scores from Aug. 31 — First, Judy Torgerson, 65; second, Rollie Carothers, 64; third, Bev Wagner, 62; fourth, Hilda Carl, 58; fifth, Ron Swiatowy, 54; sixth, Candi Bugs, 53. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Aug. 27 — First, Tom Sehnert, 54; second, Mary Ryan, 50; third, Joanne Gross, 49; fourth, Charles Wachter, 42; fifth, Dave Brown and Jim Pick, 38. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The Buffalos got it going in the last two games to take a series win of two games to one over the Walruses. The Buffalos held on to win 6-3 after the Walruses loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score.
Gayle, Carroll and Rollie all led the way for the Buffalos with 10, 9 and 9 hits each.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. This underhand dart game is based loosely on the game of baseball with two teams randomly split for play each day.
