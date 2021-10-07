ABOVE: Pictured here are Diane Rue, loan officer with Johnson Financial Group; Anna Jensen, associate director with the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce; and Robert Cassiday, AVP branch manager with Johnson Financial Group.
October is Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin, and the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating all things manufacturing.
Johnson Financial Group is a sponsor of Manufacturing Month programming in Fort Atkinson.
As part of its workforce development efforts, the Fort Atkinson Chamber is providing tours of Fort Atkinson’s largest employers to area high school and college students on Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28. The purpose of the tours is to inform students of the career opportunities at companies in Fort Atkinson and encourage them to apply for available internships, apprenticeships and summer job opportunities.
Participating manufacturers on Oct. 21 include HOPPE North America, IPEC and Electronic Technologies International. On Oct. 28, students will be touring OSI Fort Atkinson, Green Bay Packaging and TopCon.
There is no cost to students and lunch is provided. Space is limited and students can register through their instructors, online at www.fortchamber.com or by calling the Fort Atkinson Chamber during business hours at (920) 563-3210.
In recognition of Manufacturing Month, the chamber is celebrating with a month-long contest called the “Coolest Thing Made in Fort Atkinson” sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. This contest showcases products from both small and large manufacturers to highlight impact of manufacturing Fort Atkinson.
Followers are encouraged to frequently check the chamber’s website and Facebook page as posts are made throughout the month. Links to local career opportunities and the “Coolest Thing Made in Fort Atkinson” contest can be found at the chamber’s website at www.fortchamber.com.
