WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Area Retired Educators Association will hold its Nov. 11 meeting at the Rose Garden in Watertown.

The buffet will consist of roast chicken, barbecued ribs, potatoes, salad, ice cream and coffee for $15.

Georgia Meyer, of Silver Creek Farms, will talk about alpacas, and will have woolen items for sale.

Persons who have been contacted and wish to attend should call (920) 261-2557 for a reservation.

