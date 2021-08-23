Rhythm Remix — a fun-filled, end-of-summer celebration at various locations throughout Fort Atkinson — was held Saturday during the day and into the evening. The event featured local and regional musicians, as well as five children’s activity zones and food vendors. ABOVE LEFT: Shown here is the band The Dowsers performing at the Jones Market outdoor stage during a slight intermittent rain. ABOVE RIGHT: Tavern on Rock beverage servers Brie Graber and Jocelyn Strommen smile for the camera.

